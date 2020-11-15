Dennis “Denny” Wallace Stuart, 79, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Aug. 9, 1941, in Pocatello to Wallace J. and Evelyn P. Stuart. Denny attended Pocatello High School, graduating with the Class of 1959.
Denny and his sweetheart of 43 years, Dee Dee, were married June 18, 1977. Their life’s journey together took them to Pocatello; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; Post Falls, Idaho; Coeur d’Alene; Lewiston; and finally Clarkston, where they lived in their beautiful home on the hill for more than 20 years. Denny’s skills applied to successful careers as a data programmer, master butcher and finally in the business that he and Dee Dee enjoyed together for more than 10 years, creating beautiful canvas and leatherwork.
Forever a cowboy at heart, Denny grew up with a deep love and respect for the land. An avid horseman, he spent many happy years fishing, camping and admiring wildlife. Denny loved art and was an amazing artisan in his own right. Whether sketching, creating beautiful horse tack and saddlery, or meticulously tending to his beautiful yard, cactus pots and bonsai trees, he surrounded himself with beauty. Denny volunteered for the local food bank before his health no longer allowed him to.
Denny is survived by his wife, Diane; son Scott and his wife, Heather, of St. George, Utah; daughter Michelle, of Clarkston; six grandchildren, Krista, Shawn, Ashley, Danielle, Henry and James; four great-grandchildren, Samuel, Keenan, Brylee Jo and Conner. Also surviving Denny is a sister, Terri, and her husband, Randy, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Colleen. His deep and unconditional love for his family, including his dogs, was the joy of his life.
A celebration of life for family and friends will take place at a date to be determined.