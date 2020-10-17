Denise Rae (Dupey) Kuntz went to be with Jesus Christ on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Of course she was wearing her red hat, feather boa and lots of bling. Denise loved her Classy Chatty Hatter group. She enjoyed every minute of fun membership and wore a red hat every day she could.
Denise volunteered at the Civic Theatre offices and crocheted hats and scarves for the Salvation Army. She also sold tickets for Snake River Red Cross Duck Derbies. She sold Allotte cosmetics, Empress pearls and other “home parties.” She did a lot with ceramics and earned ribbons at the local fair. Most of all, she loved her family and doted on babies. One of her regrets was she didn’t get to hold her newest great-grands, Jackson and Jazmin. She overcame several medical issues, and didn’t let that stop her from being where the fun was happening.
Denise was the youngest of five girls born to Wallace and Lois (Walker) Dupey. She leaves behind two of her sons, Kip Miller and Thomas Kuntz II, and her sister, Janice Dumbauld, with whom she lived for several years.
Two other sons, Kevin Dupey and Keith Kuntz, and daughter April Kuntz are waiting for her in heaven. Also waiting for her are sisters Louella Eagan, Loisann Dupey and Carol Jean Dupey; her parents; and stepdad George Allen Geboe. Denise will also see her two special friends from middle school, Bill Wall and Alyce Hancock.
Denise had spent a great deal of time at Prestige Care with various health issues. She has many friends there, staff and residents. Other family members left are grandsons Steven and Joseph Miller, Maxwell and Brandon Kuntz, and Dyllen Wegner; granddaughters Nikita Garcia, Jessica Miller, Destani Blimka and Ashley Guth-Miller; great-grands Isaiah Ramos, Elizabeth Miller, Piper Duncan, Nathanial and George Kuntz, Ares Garcia, Jazmin Garcia, Emmalia Wegner, and Jackson Wolf; several nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozen.
Thanks to Prestige for good care over the years and recently Elite Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at First Christian Church, 840 10th St., Clarkston. Pastor David Carringer will officiate. All safety precautions will be in place.