Denise Laleen (Bardwell) Smith

Denise Laleen (Bardwell) Smith passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 72. She was under St. Joseph Family Hospice care at her brother’s home. Denise was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.

We always enjoyed Denise when we had family get-togethers. She always said exactly what was on her mind with no filters; sometimes she had a hard time listening to others if she was busy trying to get her points across. We laughed with her as we tried to see things from her point of view.