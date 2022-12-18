Denise Laleen (Bardwell) Smith passed away peacefully on Nov. 26, 2022, at the age of 72. She was under St. Joseph Family Hospice care at her brother’s home. Denise was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
We always enjoyed Denise when we had family get-togethers. She always said exactly what was on her mind with no filters; sometimes she had a hard time listening to others if she was busy trying to get her points across. We laughed with her as we tried to see things from her point of view.
Denise was born Feb. 9, 1950, at Pasco, Wash., to Ann Jeanette Bardwell and Dennis Jesse Bardwell and graduated from Lewiston High School. Denise worked for Orchards Nursing Home in the kitchen during the 1970s and cleaned offices for the Idaho State Highway Department from 2004-06.
Denise married James Harry Smith on Feb. 19, 1974, at Coeur d’Alene. They were married 29 years, separated only by Jim’s death in 2003. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, so Denise joined him in their camp trailer for many fishing trips to Dworshak Reservoir, usually camping at Dent Acres. They had several cats and dogs that she loved to spend time with.
Survivors include her brother, Larry (Darliss) Bardwell, of Lewiston; her sister, Billie (Dave) Garrett, of Pullman; and her brother, Jim Bardwell; stepson Richard (Ida) Smith, of Lewiston, and stepdaughters, Cindy Tanner and Lori Ellsworth; stepgrandkids, nieces and nephews.
Denise was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two step grandsons.
In accordance with Denise’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.