Denise Joanne Blevins, of Moscow, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. She was 59.
Denise was born Dec. 31, 1960, at Grangeville, to Larry and Elizabeth (Schwarzer) Ruzicka. She grew up and attended school in Grangeville, and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1979. She attended the University of Idaho and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in arts and sociology in 1983.
Denise began her career with Latah County, working in the Juvenile Probation office for 14 years, later for Foster Care housing, retiring in 2012. She served on the Idaho State Juvenile Commission from 1999 to 2014, the Idaho Juvenile Justice Commission from 1999 to 2019, 10 of those as chairperson. Denise was also active in the sisterhood of P.E.O., Chapter BH, in Moscow, since 2014. She was also an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she also taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) Classes, sang in the choir, was a member of the Catholic Women’s League and, along with Barry, served as a Eucharistic minister for several years.
She and Barry Blevins were married May 26, 1990, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He survives at their home. Denise is also survived by a daughter, Aubrie, in Salt Lake City; her mother, in Grangeville; brothers Phil Ruzicka, in Elk City, and Jon (Michelle) Ruzicka, in Boise; and a sister, Cheryl Simons, in Yoncalla, Ore.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father in 2013.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the P.E.O. Scholarship Fund, Nancy Mitthof, 2282 E. Sixth St., Moscow, ID 83843.
A celebration of life will be held this summer with family and friends. A memorial mass will be planned at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow later.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.