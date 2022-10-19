Denis Lanphier Jain

Denis Lanphier Jain was born Dec. 1, 1931, in Lewiston, to Donald and Audrey Jain. He died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Aspen Cascadia in Moscow. His wife, Agnes, was by his side.

He grew up in Genesee, graduating from Genesee High School in 1950. He attended the University of Idaho for two years, followed by service in the U.S. Army beginning January 1953. During his two years in the service, he was stationed at Camp Crowder, Miss., where he was a disciplinary barracks guard. He was honorably discharged in January 1955. He returned home to join his father on the family farm near Genesee, marrying Agnes Korvola Davis on Oct. 2, 1955. They lived in Genesee for five years, moving to Bovill in August 1960. There, he and his father purchased Tri-State Cedar, and a long career of making cedar products began. His high-quality shakes were especially sought after.