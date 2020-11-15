Our loving husband, father, son, brother and papa, D.R., passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, with Diana, his devoted and loving wife of 44 years, by his side.
The eldest of seven children, DelRoy B. “D.R.” Schnider Jr. was born Oct. 21, 1957, in Clarkston, to DelRoy and Janine (Cox) Schnider. He attended Asotin schools, where he graduated in 1976. He enjoyed all sports and raced motorcycles. Growing up, D.R. was a paperboy for a local route, and in high school he worked for Harold’s Chevron (Harold later become his father-in-law). D.R. and Diana (Hough) were married June 5, 1976, and together they raised three beautiful daughters, Denise, Deanna and Desarae.
D.R. was an Asotin County resident most of his life. He started logging with his dad and running skidder right out of high school. In 1980, he and his family left Asotin to travel with Power Line Construction for three years. They moved back to Asotin in 1983 and have lived along Asotin Creek ever since. D.R. worked most of his life in construction, working for Billy Marvel, Bob Vallandingham and Bob Leer, and also was co-owner of Double D Roofing. In 1999, he started his own general construction company, D.R. Schnider Construction, before an injury in 2004 forced him to retire. In the years following, he kept himself busy down at EZ Rents with Doug Wilson, working his cattle with Doug Jones.
D.R.’s greatest joy was his kids and grandkids, and he never missed a sporting event or rodeo. He would help anyone who needed it and spent countless hours volunteering at the Asotin County Fairgrounds, which culminated in him and Diana being named the 2019 Asotin County Fair grand marshals. Throughout his life, D.R. enjoyed hunting, fishing, darts, bowling, jet boating, sprint boat racing and spending time at the cabin on Cougar Creek with Diana.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughters Denise (Jim) Aarstad, Deanna Schnider and Desarae (Justin) Starnes; his grandkids (whom he adored), Anisa, Anna, Dylan, Matt, Drew and Zoey; his mother, Janine; mother-in-law Sandy Hough; siblings Kyle (Juliana) Schnider, Darlene (Rick) Wilkinson, Vernon (Kimberly) Schnider, Linda (Glenn) Scharnhorst, Stacy (Alan) Yirak and Kevin (Debbie) Schnider; brother-in-law Dennis (Jackie) Hough; uncle Clinton (Gail) Schnider; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and numerous great friends, who will always be family.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Henry and Lilly Schnider and Karl and Mildred Cox; his father, DelRoy Schnider Sr.; father-in-law Harold Hough; nephew Cole Caldwell; son-in-law Jeff Ryan; and numerous aunts and uncles.
It broke our hearts to lose you, but we know we are not alone as you are here with each of us until we meet back home.
