DelRoy Bernard Schnider Sr., 84, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on April 23, 2020, with his devoted wife, Janine Cox Schnider, by his side, and all of his seven children home with him during his final hours.
He was born Jan. 10, 1936, to Henry and Lillian (Malrich) Schnider. Having attended school and excelling in athletics in Cottonwood, he moved to Lewiston, where he met and married Janine Cox. Together, they devoted their lives to their children. DelRoy spent 36 years as a tough logger to support his family. His children remember him never taking a bite until they had all eaten their meals and he cleaned up the scraps.
An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed camping and spending time in the mountains. His children recall loading up in the old Ford and setting off to Lolo Hot Springs to spend the day with family. He shared his passion and shooting skills with his sons, who claim that no one could beat the Schnider boys at the local trap shoots.
Following his logging career, Del devoted his time to supporting the Asotin schools, the city of Asotin by serving on the city council and manicuring his yard on Third Street.
DelRoy’s contagious smile will be missed by family, friends and neighbors.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janine; children DelRoy “D.R.” (Diana) Schnider Jr., Kyle (Juliana) Schnider, Darlene (Rick) Wilkinson, Vernon (Kimberly) Schnider, Linda (Glenn) Scharnhorst, Stacy (Alan) Yirak and Kevin (Debbie) Schnider; 23 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and brother Clinton (Gail) Schnider.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Cole Caldwell; and his beloved dog, Quilta.
There will be a private family burial.