Delores Rae Bayman was born Oct. 12, 1939, in Walla Walla, and she died on a beautiful spring day, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in her home with her family by her side. She was 81 years old.
The birth and death of this incredible woman, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days and nights that she lived to the fullest between those two dates.
Delores graduated from Charles Francis Adams High School in Clarkston. She married her high school sweetheart, Bob Bayman, Dec. 5, 1959. They built their life together, becoming fun-loving parents, dedicated educators and world travelers. They lived in the Clarkston area for the first five years of their marriage before moving to the Willamette Valley. There she completed her master’s degree at Oregon State University and became a speech and language therapist for the Albany Public Schools.
She loved her career working with kids, but her greatest joy was her family. Over the years, there were many family trips, including all her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved any family gathering, and there were many. Holidays will not be the same without her perfect gravy and signature apple pies. She knew how to make holidays special for everyone with her passion for decorating, master cooking skills and a rousing night of games, which she often won. She started a tradition of drawing names at Christmas for a homemade gift. It is an easy task when you are super talented and excel at everything domestic. She always created some incredible masterpiece quilt, or sewed ski bags, knitted sweaters, or even upholstered furniture one year.
After seven years courageously fighting her battle with cancer, Delores leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Bob; three daughters, Donna (Dave) Carlson, Marla (Kevin) McCrary and Laura (John) Hawkins; as well as six grandchildren, Jessica (Todd) Carlson-Swan, Matthew (Nicole) Carlson, Monica (Barrett) McCrary-Hendersen, Grace McCrary, Luke Hawkins and Emma Hawkins; and six great-grandchildren; and her adored dog, Bella. She also leaves behind a pantry full of lovingly canned berry jam, applesauce, tomatoes and beans, and everyone has a handmade quilt to treasure forever and ever. We will miss her beyond words, but were each blessed with amazing memories, lifelong lessons and invaluable wisdom that we will cherish and pass on to the next generation.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements, www.fisherfuneralhome.com.