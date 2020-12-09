Delores Czmowski

Delores (Kotzea) Czmowski, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully of heart failure and dementia Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Southwick.
She was born Sept. 14, 1935, to Joseph and Mabel (Knapp) Kotzea at Waubay, S.D. She graduated from Waubay High School in 1953.
She married Sylvester Czmowski Oct. 24, 1953, in Waubay. The couple lived on a farm outside of Sisseton, S.D. They lived in Newel and Rapid City, S.D., Lakota, N.D., and Clarkston, following construction. They settled in Southwick in 1967.
Delores was an active 4-H leader, belonged to the Southwick Homemakers Club, was on a bowling team and sold Avon.
She took care of us kids and grandchildren while working on the farm. She was called Grandma by several children.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Kotzea, of Waubay; sister-in-law Rita Hammon; daughters Debra Lindstrom (Robert), of Southwick, and Barbara Osborn, of Princeton; sons Michael (Diane), of Clarkston, and Jeff (Natalie), of Kennewick; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Delores is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester; parents Joseph and Mabel Kotzea; sisters-in-law; brother Gene Kotzea; and the family dog, Alphie.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Jan. 15, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
A big thank you to the Elite Hospice staff, especially Sandy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elite Hospice or to the Juliaetta-Kendrick Ambulance Fund.