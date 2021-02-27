Delore “Luke” Henry LaPointe, of Orofino, born Dec. 13, 1937, in Iron Mountain, Mich., passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Dolan Springs, Ariz., surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with Mesothelioma.
Luke was raised in Upper Michigan and lived in Green Bay, Wis., before moving to Orofino. He worked and played all over the country and left a lasting impression on many lives.
Luke is survived by his brother, Edward Jr. “Buddy”; former wife and longtime caregiver Dianne LaPointe; children Randy, Mark (Denise), LeAnne (Rick) Schumacker, Jeff and Ken (Becky); grandchildren Josh (Amy), Bobbi (Marc) Rogers and Nicole (Michael) Herrick; great-grandchildren Ali, Vince and Parker; best friends and care-givers Pete and Sue Summerton.
Luke was preceded in death by his wife, Marylin; mother Adeline; father Edward; and brother Ronnie.
At Luke’s request, a private service will be held at a later date in Foster City, Mich., where he will be put to rest in the LaPointe family plot.
In lieu of flowers, Luke requested donations be made in his honor to Friends of the Deyo Reservoir, 498 Musselshell Road, Weippe, ID 83553.