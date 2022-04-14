Della Louise (Hartwig) Osburn

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 12, 2022, heaven gained a beautiful angel as Della, age 95, of Craigmont, passed away peacefully in her sleep of causes related to age.
Della was the firstborn child of three daughters to George and Mary Martha (Denny) Hartwig on Aug. 7, 1926, in Winchester. Della attended school at Woodside, Winchester and Forest, and graduated from Winchester School in 1940. After high school, she worked a summer for a lawyer in Hanford. She then returned home and went to Spokane Business School.
Della came home for Christmas and on her way back to Spokane on the bus, she met the love of her life, Don Osburn. After Don was discharged from the U.S. Air Force and returned home, Della and Don married Sept. 29, 1945. They lived in Winchester for a short time and then moved to Craigmont, where eventually they partnered with Don’s brother and bought the school buses in 1947 when the Craigmont school consolidated with Reubens and Winchester schools. The Osburn Bros. owned and operated the buses for many years until Pete and Don passed in 1990 and 1991. Della continued to run the buses for four more years until she and her sister-and-law sold them in 1995. Della drove bus for 19 years after her 10 children were older. She may have made the students behave, but she was an amazing bus driver in the snow, and those memories will last a lifetime for the students she drove to and fro.
Don and Della spent many years square dancing, for which she made her own dresses; camping with family and friends; and having and attending years and years of pinochle parties. She loved crafting, making wood wall plaques out of pine cones and such, butterfly magnets out of magazines, crafting yard art dolls out of used tablecloths, and making corsages and boutonnieres for all the kids for prom year after year. She contributed to the community and dedicated many years to the Craigmont Auxiliary, receiving tribute in 2019 for 70 years of service.
After Don passed away of a massive heart attack in 1991, Della enjoyed three winters in Yuma, Ariz., snowbirding. Della’s biggest pride and joy was being a homemaker to her 10 children. Della had a big family and an even bigger heart — a heart of gold. She was a true icon to the Craigmont community. She will always be remembered for her classiness, independence and love for everyone she knew.
Della was preceded in death by her mother and father, George and Mary Hartwig; loving husband of 45 years, Don Osburn; sister, Vonda Schock; and two sons, Steve Osburn and Richard Osburn.
Della leaves behind a sister, Darlene Hansen, of Stockton, Calif.; eight children, Lonnie (Glenda) Osburn, Jerry (Teri) Osburn, Danny Osburn, Tony (Debbie Baker) Osburn, Julie (Ernie) Steckman, Trish (Ted) Wicks, David (Tammy) Osburn, and Lana (Gary) Fonnesbeck; 20 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 15, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in the Lewiston Orchards. A celebration of life potluck will be held at 11 a.m. April 30 at Craigmont Legion Hall.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Craigmont Auxiliary, P.O. Box 534, Craigmont, ID 83523; or to Craigmont Legion Post No. 38, P.O. Box 33, Craigmont, ID 83523.