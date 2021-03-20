Della Jane Barlow Rimmelspacher died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes after being in hospice a little over a week. She passed away peacefully to be with God and her husband, who she missed so much.
Relatives and friends came to visit her during that time. Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren talked and sang to her on a speakerphone during her last week. She was 90.
Della was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Lewiston to Frank and Marion (Nordyke) Barlow. Her parents divorced when she was very young. She met her dad, Frank, through family members in Oregon in the early 1960s and visited with him for several years before he died in 1964. Her stepdad was Howard “Carl” Palmer.
Della attended school in Lewiston and graduated from high school in 1949. In January 1949, Della met Ed Rimmelspacher at a dance. She told her friends that he was the one she was going to marry. They were married July 9, 1949, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. They had two daughters, Rosemarie in 1950 and Katherine in 1951. In 1967, Ed and Della accepted their first two foster children of 13 children in the next 11 years.
After marrying and moving to the farm, Della learned how to drive and cook large meals for harvest crews. She helped Dad with harvest and haying by driving the trucks. They celebrated their 66th anniversary in July 2015. Ed died in December that year.
Mom loved to paint and shared her paintings with family and friends. She showed us how to cook and taught several of the granddaughters how to cook. When hay and harvest seasons came, we always took morning and afternoon breaks, which included cookies (which had been baked and stored in the freezer) and drinks. One grandchild remembers learning how to make ground meat into hamburger patties during a butchering.
Mom sewed clothes for her children and grandchildren. She worked for Dad’s Aunt Rose at her shop, making drapes. She carried that over by making drapes for her home and her children’s homes. One year she made T-shirts for all five grandchildren out of the same striped material when they were planning a trip to Disneyland so they could all be easily identified. She shared her love of singing when in church and in the harvest truck with family while waiting for the wheat to be dumped in the truck. Besides singing while we waited for wheat to be dumped from one of the trucks, we would also do crossword puzzles, read magazines and books, and listened to stories on the radio. Mom and Dad loved dancing and would dance with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Mom and Dad sent their two girls to Holy Family School in Clarkston. She took turns with the relatives down the road driving their children and their own to school through the eighth grade until they went into public high school when they could ride the public school bus.
Mom would go deer hunting with Ed when the girls were younger. The family, which included grandchildren as they grew, would go fishing, mushrooming, huckleberry picking and sledding. They played indoor and outdoor games. Some learned card games while others watched. Mom taught her children, grandchildren and cousins about the hard work involved with farming, which included branding calves, greasing the equipment, chopping hay, hauling hay in from the field, taking wheat to Pomeroy and Clarkston and water to the cows, and many more chores which included a huge garden. Mom and Dad were chaperons as we grew up, teaching what it meant to be involved with family. Thank you, Mom, for our life lessons.
Della was a member of Asotin County Cattlewomen, the Moose Lodge and the Peola Pioneer Association.
Della was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her cousins, Norval Nanik and Helen Edmonson; and twin grandchildren Melinda and Belinda Schutte; and her best friend, Georgia Burnam. She is survived by her husband’s sisters, Marie Rimmelspacher, of Lewiston, and Marcella Floyd, of Lacey, Wash.; her daughters, Rosemarie Schutte, on the farm, and Kathy (Rick) Carlson, of Clarkston; grandchildren Christina Middleton (Al), Alan Carlson (Ambure), Annette Moore (Doug), Alicia Vanderschuere (Michael) and Robert Schutte (Christy); and great-grandchildren Sierra and Riley Middleton; Brianna, Emily and Adam Carlson; Tauni, Briar, and Bailey Moore; Ella, Mia and Ali Vanderschuere; and Eli Schutte.
A funeral will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston sometime during the summer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Holy Family School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA; or Asotin County Cattlewomen Scholarship Fund, C/O Angela Williams, 720 Sixth St., Suite B, Clarkston, WA 99403.
Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.