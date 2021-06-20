Delerene H. Jollymore, 85, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. She was born Aug. 27, 1935, in Frontenac Township, Ontario, Canada to Hermal and Areta Browin Babcock.
As a young woman Delerene worked at Kingston General Hospital in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. When the family moved to the United States in 1967, she began working at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston, in the cafeteria and then later as a unit maker. Her last and very fulfilling job was as a nanny for Dr. Daniel McIntosh and Deborah McIntosh, whom she loved like family.
Delerene and William G. Jollymore were married Nov. 19, 1954, and they divorced in 1976. William passed away May 15, 2020.
Our mother’s life was centered around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived a modest life and appreciated all she had. She was generous and caring and will be greatly missed.
Delerene is survived by her brothers, Alfred Babcock of Newmarket, Ontario, Roy Babcock of Huntsville, Ontario, and Junior Babcock, of Kingston, Ontario; sisters, Isabel Holsgrove, of Westbrook, Ontario, and Mable Grassie of St. Thomas-de-kent, New Brunswick; daughters, Deborah A. Jollymore Smith and Marilyn Jollymore Flatt, both of Clarkston; a son, William “Bill” Jollymore, of Lewiston; grandsons Michael C. Babino (Mandee) of Clarkston, Chad A. Benson of Chico, Calif., Patrick L. Smith of Clarkston, Aaron D. Jollymore (Annette) of Clarkston, and William D. Jollymore of Port Macquarie, New South Wales, Australia; granddaughters Billie S. Flatt, of Asotin, Lindsey D. Jollymore (Ashley) of Clarkston, and Stephanie Smith of Billings, Mont. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and her son-in-law, David Hudson, of Clarkston.
She is preceded in death by her parents Hermal and Areta; ex-husband and father of her children, William G. Jollymore; daughter, Linda L. Hudson; and sister, Marion Cronk.
A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. June 21, 2021, at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Greg Peterson will officiate.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. July 6 at Jollymore’s: A Dining Experience, 1516 Main St., Lewiston.