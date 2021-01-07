Delbert “Del” Grant Boyd passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, just shy of his 78th birthday.
Delbert was born Jan. 12, 1943, in Pomeroy and lived near Pomeroy his whole life. He married Patricia Rich on Dec. 23, 1971, and they just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. He was dad to Daniel and Darin Boyd and “Uncle Daddy” to Kenny Kazda, and thought of Brian Blimka as his son. He was Grandpa to Hunter, Jacop (Danielle), Dakota Christensen, MiKayla (Craig) Rasmussen, Dylan Roediger, Michael (Alyssa), Kaitlyn Warford, Corey Weld and Joshua, and Great-Grandpa to Anna Jo Rasmussen.
He is survived by brothers Frances Boyd and Mike (Andy) Petrusky and sisters Carmen (Art) Lucero and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceeded in death by father and mother James E. Boyd and Elmira M. Hill Boyd; brothers and sisters James Riley, Ronald R., Charles R. Boyd, Steven Petrusky, Virginia Mae Gripp and Nita Kay Blimka.
Delbert graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1963. He then valiantly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam conflict on the USS Diamondhead from 1964 to 1968.
He worked at Pomeroy Grain Growers and Pomeroy Warehouse and Feed as a warehouseman and semi-truck driver. He loved the mountains and outdoors, fishing and hunting, fast cars and truck-driving. He didn’t know a stranger and enjoyed visiting and storytelling. Del was considered “friend” by many and will be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are handled by Merchant Funeral Home. A graveside ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pomeroy City Cemetery. Flowers can be sent to 1518 Ninth St., Clarkston, WA 99403 to be later taken to the cemetery.