Delbert E. Hallberg, 92, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Delbert was born April 28, 1928, in Charles City, Iowa, to Carl and Della Hallberg. Delbert grew up on his family farm in Charles City with his parents and three brothers. In 1944, when he was 16 years old, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines. In the Merchant Marines, Delbert worked on the deck. He was a watch and a helmsman. After two tours, he decided he no longer wanted to be on the water and came home and enlisted in the U.S. Army. One of his jobs in the Army was military police at the Leavenworth Prison with his brother Virgil. During his time in the service, he traveled to many places, from the Aleutian Islands to Italy. He served for seven years.
After the service, he worked a number of jobs. He worked in construction and drove truck. He later bought his own truck and started trucking with his wife, Teresa.
With his first wife, Delbert had his daughter, Shirley Frye. She lives out of state, but he always enjoyed catching up with her when he could.
Delbert married Teresa F. Imperiale on Nov. 24, 1951, in Chicago and they moved to Monterey, Calif., the following year. In 1959, they moved to Las Vegas, and lived in Reno and Elko, Nev., before moving to Lewiston in 1966. Delbert and Teresa drove trucks together from 1974-87. They had two boys together, Marty and Del. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, bowling and boating together. They were married 39 years until Teresa passed away in 1990.
He married Verla Sumner on Dec. 10, 1992. He and Verla loved maintaining their beautiful yard. They enjoyed feeding the quail in their yard and watching them from their large deck. For 15 years they spent their winters at their home in Bullhead City, Ariz., where they made many memories.
Delbert had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his two sons. When his boys were younger, they spent a lot of time up Hells Canyon on their family boat. Even at the age of 87, Delbert still enjoyed hunting at hunting camp with his younger son, Del. He looked forward to it every year and loved telling stories about it. It was difficult for him when he no longer could do it.
Delbert was a proud grandpa and great-grandpa. He enjoyed telling others about all of their accomplishments. Delbert loved all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He always looked forward to their visits and seeing how much they had grown. He will be missed deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Harold and Norman; and wives Teresa and Verla.
He is survived by his two sons, Marty (Marilynn) Hallberg and Del (Lori) Hallberg; daughter Shirley Frye; his brother, Virgil (Jo Ann) Hallberg; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A socially distanced graveside gathering will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.