Delbert C. Yates, 79, of Kamiah, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood surrounded by his family.
Delbert was born Nov. 2, 1942, to Kenneth and Phyllis Cargill Yates in Grangeville. He grew up at the family place at Winona and attended Kamiah schools. He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1961. He was a 4-year letterman in football at Kamiah and also played basketball and ran track.
He married Barbara Daugherty on June 15, 1963, and they settled in Kamiah.
Delbert was a lineman from 1969-83. In that job, he worked in many places in the Pacific Northwest, enjoying his time working on the towers that came off Dworshak Dam. He started Yates Glass as a part-time job, moving it to full-time from 1989-2010. He had many other jobs, including working in the woods, driving school buses and scaling logs. Delbert was a jack of all trades and a master of many.
Since 1975, he managed the family ranch. One prideful project at the ranch was building the family cabin with Barbara and his John Deere tractor.
He was incredibly involved in his community as a charter member of the Kamiah Lions Club, a lifetime member of the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce, former member of the Clearwater Valley Roundup Association (CVRA), involved in the Kamiah Gun Club, had his pilot’s license and belonged to the Kam-Koo Flying Club, he was a member of Lewis County Search and Rescue as well as a former Kamiah Highway District commissioner.
His passions were trap shooting, collecting Winchester guns and attending gun shows. He enjoyed attending all his grandkids’ sporting events.
Delbert is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara, at the family home; daughter Shellie Yates, of Puyallup, Wash., and her children Taryn (Chris) and Will (Autumn); Todd Yates, of Kamiah, and his children Ty (Jessica) and Dylan (Alyssa); and daughter Kellie Hunt and husband Jesse, of Kamiah, and their daughters Kaylee (Colton) and Kelsee; three great-grandchildren, Arielle Bockman, Lexi and Cooper Yates; and his brother, Herman Yates, and wife Shirlene, of Kamiah.
Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws Fred and Mable Daugherty, and a very special nephew, Rick Peterson.
His memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church located at 407 Seventh St., in Kamiah. A dinner will follow, and all are welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation can do so at the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.