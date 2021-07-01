Our beloved father, son and brother, Del Nye Brown, of Clarkston, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was 61.
Del was born February 1961 to Albert Nye and Sharon Strohm. Del became a big brother to his two brothers, Andy and Lonnie. When Del was 12 years old, his parents divorced. He moved with his mom and brothers to Troy. Del’s mom remarried, and then came along his little sister, Julia, and his little brother, Daniel. Del graduated from Troy High School. After graduation, he went to work in Elk City in the sawmill.
Del met and married Denice. They welcomed a daughter, Danielle, and a son, Mac. They moved out to the badlands of North Dakota to work in the oil field. It is there that Del found his true passion of truck driving. Del worked in the oil field for a couple of years before returning to Idaho. He and Denice divorced shortly after.
Del continued his love of driving truck. He moved to Portland, Ore., and began long hauling with his closest friend, Harry. They spent many years working together until Del was in a truck accident and hurt his leg and was not able to drive truck. If he saw you broke down on the road, he would always stop to help you. Del would always take his siblings with him on the road to show them his life. He loved having them with him and was so proud to show off his family. Even though he was not able to drive truck, he was able to continue his passion for the trucking industry. He became a trucking broker and continued to do that until his passing.
Del loved to make people laugh; he would play practical jokes like no other, from putting Copenhagen in spaghetti sauce to scaring you with a rubber snake. He loved to tell jokes. His laugh was so contagious. You could not help but to laugh with him. His family was so important to him; he always wanted to be the one to take care of everyone and make sure everyone got along. He had the biggest heart and would help anyone anyway he could; even if it were to steal a shirt off someone and give to you.
He loved the outdoors, riding his four-wheeler, hunting, fishing or just the wonderful drives through the mountains. One of the best and proudest things in life for him was becoming a grandpa. He loved his children and grandchildren so much. He made many wonderful memories with his grandchildren, letting them ride on his motor scooter with him or just sitting with him in his chair. He could not stop sharing photos and memories made with everyone.
Del is survived by his children, Mac (Ashley), granddaughters Grace, Adelynn and Annabelle, of Camas, Wash., Danielle, grandsons Tyler and Jake, and granddaughter Harper, of Pullman; his mom, Sharon, of Dickinson, N.D.; three brothers, Andy (Jamie), of Genesee, Lonnie (Ronda), of Potlatch, Daniel (Joy), of Potlatch; and one sister, Julia (Marty), of Dickinson, N.D.; many nephews, Carl, Sam, Cody, Kyle, Kennon, Dereck, Austin, Ceve, Cody and Zack, and one niece, Michelle; many great-nephews and nieces; brothers from another mother Harry Wilson and Jim McCool. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Nye, and friend Roy Curtis Sr.
A memorial will be at 1 p.m. July 11 at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Please bring your favorite story of you and Del. There will be a covered-dish meal to follow.