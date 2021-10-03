Dedee was born May 31, 1932, to Lacy and Alta Mina Jacobs in Orofino, where she grew up with her four sisters, Midge, Lois, Lena and Rose, and two brothers, “Bud” and Johnnie.
She passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, of age-related causes. She and Oren Blue were married June 17, 1949, and they moved to Kamiah. They raised two boys, Calvin and Michael, and one daughter, Chrystal.
They have nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Dedee loved her flowers, with lots of tulips and irises everywhere. She had a plentiful garden, doing a lot of canning. She made the best Hot Dago dill pickles ever. She was an expert seamstress, making fancy dresses for her grandchildren, and even made wedding dresses.
She was a person with great faith of her religion as a Jehovah’s Witness.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Oren Blue; son Michael (Vicki) Blue; daughter Chrystal (Archie) Archer; and daughter-in-law Virginia Blue.
She was preceded in death by her son, Calvin Blue, and granddaughter, Alicia Miliken.
No services are planned at this time.