Debra Sue Wogsland, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at home, after an honestly stellar battle against cancer.
She was born July 25, 1956, in Lewiston, to Gerald and Fran Lukenbill, the youngest of five children. Debra grew up in the valley except for her three middle school years, when the family moved to Seattle, then Everett. Deb shared fond memories of a rope swing over a steep canyon, hiking Piper Creek to Carkeek Park in Seattle and meeting new friends. After the family returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, she attended Lincoln Junior High and Clarkston High, where she met Lee Wells. They married after high school and moved to Tacoma, where they had two children, Karri and Brandon.
They divorced in 1977.
Debra had actually caught Cliff Wogsland’s eye in the eighth grade when the family first returned from Everett. You can see why in her eighth grade picture. Finally in 1981, Debra made Cliff’s dreams come true, and they married. Cliff immediately fell in love with her two children and they moved to Waha, where many fond family memories were made — lots of lake time, snowy hills to sled on and always a white Christmas. The best thing that happened in Waha, though, was the birth of Clifford Jr. in 1982.
Deb and Cliff had a very strong bond. They were married twice, shared a heck of a love story; and Cliff was Deb’s caregiver from the time she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2012, until she passed, just a day before her 64th birthday.
Debra was very artistic and was also a good harmony singer, sharing in the singalongs with her musical family. Deb had so many good friends throughout her life. Especially close for more than 50 years were the twins, Sheryl and Shelly Jensen, and Kim Day. Kathy Cox, Rose West and Sharon Silverstone were also lifelong friends. Next-door neighbor Kalleen Fletcher was so helpful at the end.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Fran Lukenbill; her sister, Jeaneanne (Bill) Henley; brother Monte (Twila) Lukenbill; and her son, Brandon Lee Wells. She is survived by her life partner, Cliff Wogsland; daughter Karri Wells (Doug Hund); her son, Clifford Wogsland Jr.; her sister, Kathie (Jack) Zimmer; and her brother, Marty (Sherry) Lukenbill; also her grandchildren, Shandee, Brett, Jonathan, Cordell, Brayden and Kaylin; and a great-granddaughter, Ava; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. Also, Deb is survived by her faithful Chihuahua, Odius Velcro High Stepper.
There will be a celebration of Deb’s life when we can all get together again.