Debra Mae McGraw

Debra “Debbie” McGraw, 65, of Lewiston, went to be with Jesus on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Debra is survived by her daughter, Chrissy Hunt (Terry Hunt), of Lewiston, and a granddaughter, Dallas Evernden, currently active duty U.S. Navy in San Diego; one sister, Patty Vankomen (Butch Vankomen), of Spokane; and brothers Scott Musgrave (Loretta Musgrave), of Weippe, and Leroy Thompson, of Oregon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents and a younger brother, Perry Musgrave.
Debra was born April 10, 1955, to Gordon K. Musgrave and Beverly S. Thompson.
Debra was married and divorced twice. Debra worked as a caregiver for her mother up until her mother’s passing, and went on to more caregiving until she was injured.
Debra was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed singing, dancing and bowling. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter, Dallas.
A memorial will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston. It will be a covered-dish meal. Please bring chairs.