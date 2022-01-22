A golden heart stopped beating in the early morning Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Debra Lynn (Shirley) Collins, 63, went to be with her Lord after a five month battle with throat cancer.
Debbie was born July 12, 1958, in Lewiston and went to all 12 grades here, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1976. Debbie attended and graduated Kinman Business College.
Debbie married Craig Bonnalie and they had two children, Derek and Karla. They later divorced and she married Steve Collins in 1983. They moved to Sumner, Wash., and lived there until her passing.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Steve, of 38 years; also surviving are her two children, Derek (Brooke) Bonnalie and Karla (Jeno) Bonnalie-White, of Lewiston; her stepdaughter, Kim (Doug) Collins Ross, of Boise; her mother, Carol Smith, of Lewiston; her siblings, Lorie, of Coeur d’Alene, and Wendel, David (Latonna) and Becky (Tom), all of Lewiston; her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom miss her terribly; and many family members and friends. They all say, “Rest in peace, Gramcracker.” She was preceded in death by her dad, Ed Smith.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.