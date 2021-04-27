Debra Lynn Adams, 60, of Lewiston, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 16, 1960, in San Jose, Calif., to Edward Radtke and Barbara Week Radtke. She was raised in Weippe and attended Timberline High School. Debra lived in Waha during her first marriage to Jeffrey Lynn Thornton (married in 1976 and divorced in 1988).
On April 14, 1995, Debra married John Robert Adams and lived in Lewiston. She worked at Potlatch on the lumber side. Debra loved the outdoors, fishing, shopping and traveling to Hawaii. She was known for her fierce honesty but she also loved just as fiercely.
Debra is survived by her husband of 26 years, John Robert Adams; sister Lorrie (Ted) Smith; daughter Sarah (Fred) Marie Kaufman; son Jeffrey Darrell (Sarah) Thornton; stepsons David John (Leslie) Adams and Ryan (Tina) Adams, all of Lewiston; stepdaughter Amy Lynn (Corey) Peterson, of Eagle, Idaho; and loved by many grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Radtke, mother Barbara Radtke, brother Edward “Junior” Radtke, and sister Lilia Kennedy.