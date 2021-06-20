Debra “Debbie” Isbelle

Debbie passed away because of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 4, 2020.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Lewiston Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston. A reception will be held at Pioneer Park at 11 a.m. Please bring your own chairs to the reception, as seating will be limited. There will be karaoke and light refreshments as well. Please direct any questions to honeylynns2020@gmail.com.
The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend, at the following link: bit.ly/3qjdbxW.