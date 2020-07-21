Debra “Debbie” Dawn Schneider, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene.
Debbie was born Aug. 30, 1950, to Bill and Wilma Herrin in Pasco. She grew up in Kennewick, graduating from Kennewick High School. After high school, she attended Govans School of Cosmetology and worked as a hairstylist in the Tri-Cities area until she met her husband.
On Nov. 7, 1977, she married Jerry Schneider and they made their home in Clarkston. They enjoyed 30 years together. Debbie was a salon owner in Clarkston for 30 years. She spent her career as a hairstylist, sharing many laughs and tears with her employees and clients. Ever the hard worker, she also helped her husband Jerry with his excavation business. They enjoyed camping and fishing in their spare time.
Debbie’s huge heart, colorful personality and signature blue nail polish will be forever remembered with a smile. She was a light of joy and compassion for both family and friends, a blessing to all who knew her. A beautiful daughter, sister, wife, stepmom and aunt, she was so loved and will be missed by all.
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Schneider, in 2008; father Billy D. Herrin, in 2007; and brother Terry Herrin, in 2006. She is survived by her mother, Wilma Herrin; stepdaughter Tiffanie Schneider Lacy; nieces Wendy McAdie, Samantha Rosenthal, Christy Herrin and Beth Greene; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to your local humane society or charity of your choice.