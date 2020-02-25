Deborah Runkle

Our beloved mother, Nana, sister and aunt passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Deborah Elaine Runkle was born Oct. 20, 1955, in Moberly, Mo., to Floyd and Mildred Latta. The family later moved to Lewiston before settling in Elk River. Debbie attended school in Elk River, graduating in 1974. She married Larry “Punk” Knott in September 1974. They had two children, Micheal and Danielle, whom they raised in Elk River. They later divorced and Debbie moved to Deary. She married her lifetime partner, Walt Runkle, in August 1996. They made their home in Troy and enjoyed a house full of grandkids, family and friends.
Debbie enjoyed playing sports in her younger years, and later gardening, camping, a cup of coffee with friends and most recently knitting. She was an avid supporter of her grandkids and spent many hours in bleachers cheering them in their endeavors.
Over the years, Debbie maintained friendships with her USFS crews, the students and staff at Deary school and those she served at the café. She also enjoyed vacations to Missouri and trips to Kelso to visit family.
She is survived by her son, Micheal Knott (Mauri); daughter Danielle Knott; grandchildren Nicole, Kaitlynn, Cheyanne, Jacob, Hailey and McKenna “Punk” Knott; and great-grandchildren Blake, Miaya and Stryder.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. June 13 at ERRD Gazebo Park in Elk River. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope, P.O. Box 65, Viola, ID 83872, of which Debbie was a recipient of their generous support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.