Deborah Linn Irby, 65, of Lewiston passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, with her sons by her bedside.
The oldest of three children, Deb was born Jan. 15, 1957, to Robert Lee and Betty May Irby in Santa Barbara, Calif. In 1960, the family moved back to Idaho where Deb attended Genesee schools and later graduated from Genesee High. Deb moved to Moscow where she attended University of Idaho.
Deb later moved to Alaska where she married Samuel Rockholt in 1984. Deb and Samuel became parents to Robert in 1985, the eldest of Deb’s two sons.
Deb later married Gilberto M. Garcia in Nevada in 1991, she gave birth to her second son, Alex Garcia, in 1992.
Deb moved back to Idaho in 1999 to be closer to family and raised her two sons in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley. Deb worked doing insurance audits and inspections for liability and safety insurance across Washington, Idaho, parts of Oregon and Montana.
Deb’s passion was her cake business, Delicate Cakes — later, she changed the name Beyond Cakes. Deb supported the community in many ways through her cake business, donating cakes to children fighting cancer and other illnesses, along with donating cakes to auctions and fundraisers for different events. Wedding cakes were Deb’s passion, bringing a bride’s dream to reality. She took great pride and pleasure in her wedding cakes.
Deb is survived by her two sons, Robert Rockholt (wife Talina), Alex Garcia (wife Becca); six grandchildren; two brothers, David Irby (wife Kathy) and Dan Irby; and her mother, Betty Irby.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.