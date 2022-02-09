On Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Deborah Kay Lee Horne, of Spokane Valley, Wash., at age 69 went to her heavenly home.
She was born into this world Aug. 3, 1952, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the love-child of Aaron Eugene Lee and Marjorie Laurel Shegrud. Though she is the only child they would have together, they would go on to give her many other siblings.
She lived a life. She was everything from a cheerleader, drummer, political activist, archaeologist, traveler, tutor, journalist, Sunday school teacher, mentor, explorer, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She was never one to shy away from a conversation and never knew what a stranger was. She married and later divorced Alan Lee Horne and had two children, Kerry Carlette Horne and Michael Patrick Horne.
She was always a Sunday school teacher and explorer at heart. She wanted to make sure there was fun and learning wherever she went and in whatever she was doing. She always opened up her home to family and friends of her kids and grandkids. She loved to make up songs to go along with whatever the activity or chore was and would create games that were just about fun instead of winning. To her grandkids, she was Nana Woo Woo. She would always say goodbye to them by singing “Woo Woo Woo Nana Loves You.”
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Laurel Shegrud; her father, Aaron Eugene Lee; her stepfather, Herbert Leroy Sheppard; her stepmother, Phyllis Lee; her stepfather, Cecil Raymond Trail; stepbrothers Robert Trail and Christopher “Skip” Trail.
She is survived by her daughter, Kerry, 47; son, Michael, 44; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings on her dad’s side, Mike (Kathy) Malady, 73, Lynn (Jim) Livingston, 71, Kevin (Dianne) Marsh, 70, Wayne (Theresa) Lee, 63, Kristi (Fred) Geisser, 61, Sam Lee, 60, Todd Lee, 57; siblings on her mom’s side, Lynnette (Stephen) Beal, 65, Howard Shegrud, 64, Theresa (Bryan) Gregory, 60, Andy (Eileen) Sheppard, 58; stepbrothers Dan (Teri) Baldwin, 71, and Timothy M. Trail (Rhonda), 62; and many nieces and nephews.
If you would like to honor Deborah Kay Lee Horne then live a life where you are kind to one another.
A service will be held at noon Saturday at Shiloh Hills Fellowship, 207 E. Lincoln Road, Spokane.