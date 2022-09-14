Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Hill

Deborah “Debbie L. Hill, 68, a resident of Viola and formerly of Palouse, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
She was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Moscow to Byron and Joyce (Boyd) Cook. She attended her early schooling at Pullman and finished her education at Palouse, graduating from the Palouse High School in 1972.
She married Brad Hill on Sept. 29, 1974, in Palouse, and the couple made their home in Moscow for a few years. They moved to Palouse in 1980. Debbie worked as a telephone operator for General Telephone Company in Moscow for 10 years. She then was employed at Washington State University as an operator; then for IT department (Information Technology) and facilities operations from 1985 to 2019 when she retired after 34 years of service. The couple moved to rural Viola in 2019.
She enjoyed camping on the St. Joe River near St. Maries.
Survivors include her husband Brad Hill at the family home; two sons, Byron James “BJ” Hill, of Stanwood, Wash., and Kevin Hill (Amanda) of Palouse; one daughter, Melissa Repp (Kevin), of St. John, Wash.; her mother, Joyce Main, of Palouse; stepmother, Jean Cook, of Pullman; three brothers, Dale Cook, of Palouse, Darryl Main, of Stanwood, and Bradley Cook, of Albion; and four sisters, Diane Main, of Palouse, Tommie Dawdy (Bill), of Palouse, Brenda Dale, of Maple Valley, Wash., and Shara Cook, of Clarkston. Debbie is also survived by nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Byron Cook; stepfather, Kenneth Main; brother Mark Main; a granddaughter, Maddie Blankenship-Hill; and daughter-in-law, Melenia Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Viola Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Viola Community Center.
Memorial may be given to Gar-Pal FFA Boosters, c/o Gar–Pal High School, 600 E. Alder, Palouse, WA 99161; St. John Endicott Livestock Fund, 3002 Pennington Road., St. John, WA. 99171; or to the NW Cancer Foundation of Hope c/o Debbie Dockins, P.O. 8632, Moscow, ID 83843.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, Washington is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.