Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Hill

Deborah “Debbie L. Hill, 68, a resident of Viola and formerly of Palouse, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

She was born Aug. 13, 1954, in Moscow to Byron and Joyce (Boyd) Cook. She attended her early schooling at Pullman and finished her education at Palouse, graduating from the Palouse High School in 1972.

