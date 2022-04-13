Deborah Ann Bond was born in Emporia, Kan. She was adopted by Terry and Norma Beadles on Jan. 10, 1972. Debbie grew up in Emporia before relocating to Clarkston in 1991. Shortly after arriving, she began her journey to obtain her CNA certification. She enjoyed taking care of residents and being dependable.
She met Thomas Bond and they were married in 1992. They were married for 10 years and had three daughters. After divorcing in 2002, Debbie met Blane Barr, the love of her life, her honey. They enjoyed 22 years together before Debbie’s passing Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Glenn and Elaine Moore. She is survived by her parents, Terry and Norma Beadles; her three daughters, Taylor, Kasey and Jordan Bond; three grandchildren, Harley, Oliver and Owen; sister and brother-in-law Brenda and Richard Kennedy; nieces Ashley, Kelsey and Katie; and grandma Neva Morris.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene, 1700 Eighth St. Casual clothing is requested. Debbie didn’t like dresses and uncomfortable clothing. She was very loved and will be missed by so many.
“You are fearless, kind, caring, loving and beautiful. I will always love you and I will see you later, okay?”