June 22, 1953 – March 6, 2022
Beloved wife, mother and daughter, Debbie Jo Eriksen was born June 22, 1953, in Nampa, Idaho, to Francis and Virginia Curwick. The family moved to Caldwell in 1960, where Debbie graduated high school in 1971. That year, she met Kevin Eriksen and they were married in November. It was love at first sight that lasted more than 50 years until her passing.
Debbie was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma less than a year into their marriage. She fought hard, went through recurrence once, and she beat cancer in 1975. Kevin and Debbie moved to Lewiston and started Eriksen Construction Inc. in 1978, and Debbie was in charge of bookkeeping. In 1981, their son, T.J., was born and considered a miracle because of what Debbie’s body had gone through with cancer. In 1999, Kevin and Debbie started Interiors Etc!, until they retired in 2009. In 2019, Kevin and Debbie moved to their cabin in New Meadows to enjoy their retirement together.
Debbie loved to golf, snowmobile, garden, jeep and spend time with her family and friends. Debbie was always welcoming of everyone to her home and made those around her feel special. Debbie unexpectedly passed due to complications of preexisting conditions.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; mother Virginia Curwick; and son, T.J..
It was Debbie’s request that there be no funeral service. Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes spread in her favorite spot in the mountains. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.