Debbie J. Jacobus

Debbie Jacobus, 70, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston.
Debbie was born on April 12, 1950, in Viroqua, Wis., the daughter of Lester and Virginia (Kingslien) Peterson. She attended Viroqua Elementary and Junior High School, and Orfordville Parkview High School, graduating in 1968. Debbie was married to Dennis Jacobus in June 1969. They later divorced. She worked at APCO Manufacturing Co. in Brodhead, Wis., before she and her family and close friends moved to Weippe. In Weippe, she enjoyed working at the Weippe Public Library. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially with her son, Buddy, Marla and Daymon. Her sense of humor, kindness and loving spirit brightened the lives of many who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Dennis “Buddy” and Marla Jacobus II; grandson Daymon; sisters Sherry (Bob) Folck, Sandy (Tom) Hill, Karen (Lonnie) Coplien and Karlene (Jim) Jensen, all of Janesville, Wis.; brothers David (Connie) Peterson, of Janesville, Kelly (Rose) Peterson, of Orfordville, Wis., and Conrad (Jenny) Peterson, of Markle, Ind.; special friends in Weippe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Roderick Peterson.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is assisting the family. No services are planned at this time.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia for taking exceptional care of her these last few years.