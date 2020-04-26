Gary Moore
Gary Moore, 74, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia J. Evers
Sylvia J. Evers, 70, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Edna F. Leachman
Edna F. Leachman, 87, of Lewiston, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Living Spring Residential Care in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.