Timothy J. Gifford
Timothy J. Gifford, 59, of Craigmont, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ray D. Axe
Ray D. Axe, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Sheryl R. McPherson
SPOKANE — Sheryl R. McPherson, 63, of Spokane and formerly of Pullman, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Debra Lukenbill Wogsland
Debra Lukenbill Wogsland, 63, of Clarkston, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret I. Casali
Margaret I. Casali, 70, of Asotin, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.