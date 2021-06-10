Frances D. Olson
Frances D. Olson, 77, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at her Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Dino Anthony Arbini Jr.
ALBION — Dino Anthony Arbini Jr., 71, of Albion, died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Robert L. Lindstrom
Robert L. Lindstrom, of Southwick, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Horace M. Fletcher
Horace M. Fletcher, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.