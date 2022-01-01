Roger W. Willemsen
MOSCOW — Roger W. Willemsen, 77, of Moscow, died at home Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
David C. Harris
POTLATCH — David C. Harris, 79, of Potlatch, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home in Potlatch. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Robert C. Hites
LEWISTON — Robert C. Hites, 78, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Wesley S. Nearing
MOSCOW — Wesley S. Nearing, 99, of Moscow died on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Richard E. Connolly
LEWISTON — Richard E. “Dick” Connolly, 76, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his Lewiston residence. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John P. Wheeler
MOSCOW — John P. Wheeler, 52, of Deary, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Quentin Walker
CLARKSTON — Quentin “Darl” Walker, 90, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.