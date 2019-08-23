Lorene Trimble
Lorene Trimble, 93, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Jacob J. “Jake” Hill
MOSCOW — Jacob J. “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Charles M. “Chuck” Thomas
PULLMAN — Charles M. “Chuck” Thomas, 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Virginia “Darlene” Redenbaugh
Virginia “Darlene” Redenbaugh, 74, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy David Baker
POMEROY — Timothy David Baker, 57, a recent resident of Pomeroy and formerly of Enterprise, Ore., died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.