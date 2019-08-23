Lorene Trimble

Lorene Trimble, 93, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Jacob J. “Jake” Hill

MOSCOW — Jacob J. “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Charles M. “Chuck” Thomas

PULLMAN — Charles M. “Chuck” Thomas, 87, of Moscow, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Bishop Place Senior Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia “Darlene” Redenbaugh

Virginia “Darlene” Redenbaugh, 74, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at home. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Timothy David Baker

POMEROY — Timothy David Baker, 57, a recent resident of Pomeroy and formerly of Enterprise, Ore., died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.