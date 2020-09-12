Barbara E. Spangler
Barbara E. Spangler, 88, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Elton Eugene Brown
POMEROY — Elton Eugene Brown, 95, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
Jeremy Willman
Jeremy Willman, 47, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Carol S. Wilson
Carol S. Wilson, 76, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
John W. Hayes
WOODLAND — John W. Hayes, 71, of Woodland, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Doris “June” Parker
Doris “June” Parker, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.