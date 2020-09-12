Barbara E. Spangler

Barbara E. Spangler, 88, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Elton Eugene Brown

POMEROY — Elton Eugene Brown, 95, of Pomeroy, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.

Jeremy Willman

Jeremy Willman, 47, of Lewiston, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Carol S. Wilson

Carol S. Wilson, 76, of Clarkston, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

John W. Hayes

WOODLAND — John W. Hayes, 71, of Woodland, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at his home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.

Doris “June” Parker

Doris “June” Parker, 83, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation in Lewiston. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.