Maxine Mock
POMEROY — Maxine Mock, 86, of Pomeroy, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Garfield County Hospital in Pomeroy. Arrangements are pending with Richardson-Brown Funeral Home of Pomeroy.
Audrey J. Cada
MOSCOW — Audrey J. Cada, 97, of Potlatch, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Arrangements are pending with Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse.
Melvena W. Imthurn
Melvena W. Imthurn, 96, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Golden Girls Residential Care in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.