Keta Cassandra
Keta Cassandra, 78, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Sycamore Glenn Care Center in Clarkston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne E. Susa
MOSCOW — Wayne E. Susa, 73, of Moscow, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Billie M. Williams
Billie M. Williams, 91, of Lewiston, died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Guardian Angel Homes Cottage House in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.