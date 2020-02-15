Bonnie J. Larson
Bonnie J. Larson, 79, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation-The Orchards. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rex M. Barstow
Rex M. Barstow, 91, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at his home in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Pamela Dawn Lucas
Pamela Dawn Lucas, 52, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.