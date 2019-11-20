Husten Holdren

Husten Holdren, 79, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

William I. Ward

CULDESAC — William I. Ward, 82, of Culdesac, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Samantha J. Flodin

GENESEE — Samantha J. Flodin, 30, of Genesee, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Lilo Bishop

COVINGTON, Wash. — Lilo Bishop, 98, of Covington, Wash., and formerly of Pullman, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Ruthaven Senior Care Home in Covington. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia M. Dulaney

Virginia M. Dulaney, 94, of Lenore, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia L. Wilsey

ASOTIN — Patricia L. Wilsey, 86, of Asotin, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.