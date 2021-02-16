Glenda J. Baugh
Glenda J. Baugh, 71, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Victor N. Wolfe
Victor N. Wolfe, 85, of Clarkston, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret “Midge” Gill
Margaret “Midge” Gill, 78, of Lucile, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sylvia R. Fox
Sylvia R. Fox, 68, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Janice L. Groseclose
Janice L. Groseclose, 73, of Lewiston, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles F. Koehler
MOSCOW — Charles F. Koehler, 79, of Deary, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara A. Johnson
MOSCOW — Barbara A. Johnson, 84, of Deary, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Bienz
PULLMAN — Betty J. Bienz, 93, of Pullman, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Avalon Care Center. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Margaret M. Zenner
CULDESAC — Margaret M. Zenner, 90, of Culdesac, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.