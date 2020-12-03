Donald R. Smith
CULDESAC — Donald R. Smith, 84, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Daley Care Center. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
William J. “Billy” White
William J. “Billy” White, 84, of Lapwai, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Lee Tedder
Jimmy Lee Tedder, 72, of Clarkston, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Edward Smith
Edward Smith, 86, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth M. Carpenter
Ruth M. Carpenter, 74, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at her home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.