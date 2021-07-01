Ronald J. Reser
MYRTLE — Ronald J. Reser, 79, of Juliaetta, died Monday, June 28, 2021, in his home at Myrtle Beach. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Stanley J. Workman
TROY — Stanley J. Workman, 78, of Troy, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Suzanne M. Sittner
SPOKANE — Suzanne M. Sittner, 72, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.