Lewis Endsley
GRANGEVILLE — Lewis Endsley, 81, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bernie McCabe
Bernie McCabe, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dona Jean Miller
Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Lynn Shell
Laura Lynn Shell, 61, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Vickey K. Harris-Wessman
Vickey K. Harris-Wessman, 76, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.