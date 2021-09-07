Lewis Endsley

GRANGEVILLE — Lewis Endsley, 81, of Grangeville, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Bernie McCabe

Bernie McCabe, 79, of Clarkston, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dona Jean Miller

Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Bishop Place Assisted Living in Pullman. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Lynn Shell

Laura Lynn Shell, 61, of Pullman, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Vickey K. Harris-Wessman

Vickey K. Harris-Wessman, 76, of Juliaetta, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Gritman Medical Center. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.