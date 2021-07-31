Larry C. Churchill
Larry C. Churchill , 79, of Kamiah, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Lewiston. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Bill H. Estabrooks
OROFINO — Bill H. Estabrooks, 85, of Cottonwood, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Clearwater Health and Rehabilitation of Cascadia in Orofino. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Donald J. Kraut
Donald J. Kraut, 80, of Lewiston, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry A. Sonnen
COTTONWOOD — Larry A. Sonnen, 80, of Cottonwood, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grange-ville is in charge of arrangements.