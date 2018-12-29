Joseph Henry Renggli
Joseph Henry Renggli, 97, of Clarkston, died Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Annie McGregor Goff
MOSCOW — Annie McGregor Goff, 83, of Moscow, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at Cascadia at Aspen Park Healthcare in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Emery “Billy” Cromer
SPOKANE — Emery “Billy” Cromer, 65, of Clarkston, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.