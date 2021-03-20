Allan C. Erickson
Allan C. Erickson, 79, of Lewiston, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Janice E. Rogers
KAMIAH — Janice E. Rogers, 85, of Kamiah, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home. Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn M. Becker
COTTONWOOD — Marilyn M. Becker, 82, of Cottonwood, died Friday, March 19, 2021 at her home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.