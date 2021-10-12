Marilyn F. Walters
Marilyn F. Walters, 86, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Charles B. Barnett
KAMIAH — Charles B. Barnett, 83, of Kamiah, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Rita M. (Zellerhoff) Moneymaker
Rita M. (Zellerhoff) Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Tender Care Assisted Living in Clarkston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas J. “Doc” Cash
OROFINO — Thomas J. “Doc” Cash, 82, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Clearwater Heatlh and Rehabilitation Center in Orofino. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Marion Schmidt
Marion Schmidt, 97, of Kootenai, Idaho, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Laura Rosetta Storrs
Laura Rosetta Storrs, 81, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jaqueline L. Flipper
Jaqueline L. Flipper, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Jean H. Martin
Jean H. Martin, 91, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Michael E. Williams
SPOKANE — Michael E. Williams, 73, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hospice of Spokane in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.