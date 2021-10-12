Marilyn F. Walters

Marilyn F. Walters, 86, of Clarkston, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at her home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

Charles B. Barnett

KAMIAH — Charles B. Barnett, 83, of Kamiah, died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at his home. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Rita M. (Zellerhoff) Moneymaker

Rita M. (Zellerhoff) Moneymaker, 80, of Uniontown, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Tender Care Assisted Living in Clarkston. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas J. “Doc” Cash

OROFINO — Thomas J. “Doc” Cash, 82, of Winchester, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Clearwater Heatlh and Rehabilitation Center in Orofino. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.

Marion Schmidt

Marion Schmidt, 97, of Kootenai, Idaho, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Laura Rosetta Storrs

Laura Rosetta Storrs, 81, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jaqueline L. Flipper

Jaqueline L. Flipper, 73, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Jean H. Martin

Jean H. Martin, 91, of Clarkston, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at her home in Clarkston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.

Michael E. Williams

SPOKANE — Michael E. Williams, 73, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Hospice of Spokane in Spokane. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.