Edward E. Carney
Edward E. Carney, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesdsay, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Edward E. Carney
Edward E. Carney, 90, of Clarkston, died Tuesdsay, Sept. 6, 2022, at his home. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
Deborah ‘Debbie’ Lynn Hill
MOSCOW — Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Hill, 68, of Viola, and formerly of Palouse, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements.
Joseph M. Brown
WINCHESTER — Joseph M. Brown, 56, of Winchester, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Lakeside Residential Care in Winchester. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Rosemarie Thibault
Rosemarie Thibault, 84, of Kamiah, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Thomas R. Wickham
Thomas R. Wickham, 68, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangments.
Dorothy Jean Douglas
POMEROY — Dorothy Jean Douglas, 89, of Pomeroy, died Monday, Sept. 5, at Garfield County Hospital District in Pomeroy. Richardson-Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn L. Woods
Marilyn L. Woods, 85, of Lewiston, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Royal Plaza Care Center in Lewiston. Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
James Grant Lutes
James Grant Lutes, 93, of Lewiston, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Lorraine C. Wilkerson
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Lorraine C. Wilkerson, 86, formerly of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Wash. Hill Funeral Home of Puyallup is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Blanton
MOSCOW — Mary Blanton, 91, of Moscow, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
John Priester
TROY — John Priester, 83, of Troy, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.
Roberta Bonnalie
Roberta Bonnalie, 87, of Lewiston, died, Sunday Sept. 4, 2022, at her home. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Roy A. Powell
GRANGEVILLE — Roy A. Powell, 87, of Grangeville, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Syringa General Hospital in Grangeville. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is in charge of arrangements.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.